US Markets Are Looking Up

U.S. stock market futures have been trading for a little over an hour, and they’re pointing higher.

Dow futures are up 46 points.

S&P futures are up 3 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 7 points.

On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P closed at record highs, which suggest we’re setting up for another set of records today.

Markets are closed in Europe for Boxing Day.

Japan’s Nikkei closed at a 6-year high earlier today. Meanwhile, China’s Shanghai Composite fell.

Here’s a look at S&P futures.

