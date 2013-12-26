US Markets Are Looking Up

U.S. stock market futures have been trading for a little over an hour, and they’re pointing higher.
Dow futures are up 46 points.
S&P futures are up 3 points.
Nasdaq futures are up 7 points.
On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P closed at record highs, which suggest we’re setting up for another set of records today.
Markets are closed in Europe for Boxing Day.
Japan’s Nikkei closed at a 6-year high earlier today. Meanwhile, China’s Shanghai Composite fell.
Here’s a look at S&P futures.
