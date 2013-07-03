Markets Are Making A Comeback After 2 Good Reports

U.S. futures are rebounding in the wake of two good jobs reports.



At 8:15, ADP told us the private U.S. companies added 188,000 payrolls in June. This was better than the 160,000 expected.

At 8:30, we learned that initial weekly jobless claims fell to 343,000 from 348,000 a week ago. Economists were looking for a reading of 345,000.

Dow futures are down 37 points and S&P futures are down 4.5 points.

Before the reports, Dow futures were down 72 points and S&P futures were down 8.5 points.

Treasuries are selling off.

Here’s a look an overnight look at Dow futures:

