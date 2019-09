In the last several minutes, US futures have clawed back some losses after some really monster plunges earlier in the night.



They may have been spurred by some hopeful noises out of Japanese government spokesman Yukio Edano, who said that radiation outside of the nuclear plant wasn’t as bad as previously measured.

