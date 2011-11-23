US Futures Are Tanking, Hong Kong Is Getting Slammed, China Data Comes In Weak

And the beatings resume!



Following the directionless action in the US market today, Dow futures are tanking after hours, and the other indices are pointing to losses on the order of 1%.

News about the Fed doing fresh stress tests isn’t helping calm fears.

Also, Chinese preliminary November PMI came in at 48 (contraction) vs. 51 in the previous month.

And finally, there’s chatter about the Dexia bailout being on the rocks.

Hong Kong is getting slammed again in the early going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.