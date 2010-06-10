U.S. Futures Are Surging

Photo: flickr.com

European markets were in the red, but now appear to be surging. The CAC 40 and DAX are now in slightly positive terriory and the FTSE seems to be heading that way. The euro has managed to hold itself above $1.20, after making the break above this level yesterday.Despite the fact rumoured strong Chinese export performance was found to be true today, as official numbers were released showing a massive surge in exports, Asian markets lost steam. The Nikkei 225 was up under 1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng barely ended positive, and China’s CSI 300 is down 1%.



Nevertheless, once again, it doesn’t look like U.S. markets are taking their cues from abroad. U.S. market futures are surging, and Europe seems to have gained strength most recently.

