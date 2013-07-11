US Futures Are Ripping Higher

U.S. stock market futures are surging ahead of today’s trading session.



Dow futures are up 148 points.

S&P 500 futures are up 18 points.

Nasdaq futures are up 31 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar is sinking and gold is rallying.

All of this comes after the dovish tone from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke during a Q&A in Massachusetts yesterday afternoon. Here were two key takeaways from Business Insider’s Matthew Boesler:

Just because the Fed may begin tapering soon, interest rates will still be pinned at current ultra-low levels for a long time.

Bernanke said that the unemployment rate – a key indicator that will determine the future path of Fed monetary policy – probably understates the weakness in the U.S. labour market.

Here’s a look at the action in Dow Futures via FinViz:

