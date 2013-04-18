US Futures Are Heading Higher

Stock market futures are moving up ahead of the U.S. trading session.
Dow futures are up 47 points.
S&P 500 futures are up 4.5 points.
Nasdaq futures are up 8.7 points.
This comes after yesterday’s ugly stock market sell-off.
Later this morning, we’ll get the initial jobless claims and Philly Fed manufacturing reports. This will give us a sense of whether or not the economy is heading for another spring slowdown.
Here’s a look at Dow futures today.
FinViz
