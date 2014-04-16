Stocks Continue To Rally In The Futures Market

The stock market rally, which started at around 1:00 p.m. ET is continuing in the after-hours session in the futures markets.

In the wake of better-than-expected earnings announcements from Intel and Yahoo, S&P 500 futures are squeaking higher on the CME.

Below is a chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract, which is often just referred to as ES. Note, the x-axis is based on Central Time.

