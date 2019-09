Photo: Wikimedia

Ireland’s latest bond auction today appears to have gone off well, given that Irish spreads vs. German bonds fell both before and after the auction.U.S. futures are in the green after the result, indicating early morning gains. European markets are also rising with French stocks leading strength.



