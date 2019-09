Markets are up around teh world on news Western powers have reached an agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program.

U.S. futures are up 0.31%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.67% higher. The Nikkei is 0.10% higher.

Meanwhile, crude futures are falling fast.

In other words, the Iran deal is good for business.

Here’s the chart for Australia stocks:

