US Futures Already Drifting Lower, As World Awaits Greek Endgame

Photo: ChessNYC
A monster week has begun, and already futures are pointing lower.Via DailyFXteam, the US situation looks like this: DJIA -0.218%, S&P500 -0.261%, Nasdaq -0.217%.
At the moment, all eyes are on Greece, where full resolution to the imminent crisis remains elusive.
That alone will make for a crazy week. Add in the Bernanke/FOMC meeting and press conference later this week, and it’s going to be a wild one.
