US Futures Already Clawing Back, Apple Fears Failing To Shake The Bulls

So far so good.



US S&P futures are already clawing back, and are going to start trading right back near last week’s highs.

The NASDAQ, which will obviously be weighed down by Apple, is also coming back a little, though is still heading lower.

As we noted yesterday, it will be crucial to watch what happens with other non-Apple tech stocks today. Do people use their Apple cash to buy those, or do they just keep their Apple cash as cash for now.

