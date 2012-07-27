Futures Are Higher

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Futures aren’t really doing much on the tail of today’s Q2 GDP report.Dow futures are up 27 pts.
S&P futures are up 5 pts.
Nasdaq futures are up 13 pts.
In Q2, GDP climbed 1.5%, which was better than the 1.4% economists were looking for.
However, this is still a sharp deceleration from the 2.0% growth seen in Q1.
EARLIER
Here’s a quick look at what the futures market is doing ahead of the Q2 GDP report, which gets released at 8:30 AM EST.
Dow futures are up 44 pts.
S&P futures 6 pts.
Nasdaq futures 12 pts.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.