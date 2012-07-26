Markets Are Hungry For Risk

Markets are exploding higher ahead of the U.S. stock market trading session.



Dow futures are up 144.

S&P futures are up 17.

Nasdaq futures are up 35.

European stocks jumped after ECB president Mario Draghi told a a crowd that the ECB was “ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro.”

At 8:30, the U.S. published two pieces of bullish economic data.

First, we learned that initial jobless claims fell to 353k, down from last weeks 388k reading. This week’s number was well below economists’ estimate for 380k.

We also learned that durable goods orders jumped 1.6 per cent in June, which was much better than the 0.3 per cent gain expected by economists.

Here’s a look at the movement in Dow futures courtesy of FinViz.com.

Photo: Finviz

