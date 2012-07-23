Markets Are Just Getting Uglier, US Futures Are Deep In The Hole

Markets around the world are getting crushed. Investors and traders seem to be freaking out again about the euro crisis. Greek and Spanish stock markets are getting slammed.



And it looks like things could be just as ugly in the U.S. markets when they trade today. Futures are currently signaling an ugly open.

Dow futures are down 210 points.

S&P 500 futures are down 19 points.

Nasdaq futures are down 43 points.

Energy and agricultural commodities are all down. Here’s a roundup of the futures markets courtesy of FinViz. Quotes are delayed.

Photo: FinViz

