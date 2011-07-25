The U.S. Is Indirectly funelling Money To The Taliban Under A $2.16 Billion Contract

Photo: National Guard via flickr

Through a $2.16 billion transportation contract intended to promote Afghanistan business, it has been proven the U.S. is indirectly funelling money to the Taliban.The Washington Post reports on the year-long military-led investigation:



According to a summary of the investigation results, compiled in May and reviewed by The Washington Post, the military found “documented, credible evidence . . . of involvement in a criminal enterprise or support for the enemy” by four of the eight prime contractors. Investigators also cited cases of profiteering, money laundering and kickbacks to Afghan power brokers, government officials and police officers. Six of the companies were found to have been associated with “fraudulent paperwork and behaviour.”

“This goes beyond our comprehension,” said Rep. John F. Tierney (D-Mass.), who last summer was chairman of a House oversight subcommittee that charged that the military was, in effect, supporting a vast protection racket that paid insurgents and corrupt middlemen to ensure safe passage of the truck convoys that move U.S. military supplies across Afghanistan.

Regardless of the findings, all eight of the trucking firms involved in the effort remain on the U.S. payroll and had their contracts extended by the Pentagon in March for six months.



One arm of the investigation followed a $7.4 million payment to a company that paid a subcontractor, that paid an Afghanistan police commander for safe passage. Officials then watched as $3.3 million was withdrawn in 27 transactions from the commander’s account and doled out to insurgents in the form of weapons, explosives, and cash.

