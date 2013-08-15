46 Charts That Every Gold Bull Will Love

It’s been tough to be a gold investor. The yellow metal is the worst performing commodity this year, falling 21% since January 1.

But the gold bulls aren’t giving up. And like everyone else, they have charts and data to support what they believe to be a reasonable investment.

Enter Frank Holmes, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of US Funds. Holmes is one of the most widely respected voices in gold.

Holmes recently presented at the Agora Financial Investment Symposium in Vancouver. His talk included a 71-page slide deck.

We pulled the 50 key slides that support the gold bulls’ undying investment case. 46 of those slides include charts making connections to money supply, emerging market demand, U.S. presidents, and many other things.

