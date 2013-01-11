Frank Holmes' Massive Presentation On Why All Kinds Of Commodities Are Going To Surge

Photo: US Funds

Frank Holmes, the Chief Investment Officer at U.S. Funds, just published his market outlook for 2013.In his presentation titles More Sunshine, Less Storms, Holmes offers the key charts that underlie his bullish call on commodities, an asset class that underperformed in 2012.



In short, he argues that much of the uncertainty from last year will be washed away by two major themes: strengthening emerging markets and the rise of American energy production.

There are also some interesting correlations that have emerged between bond flows, equities and gold.

Check it out.

Thanks to US Funds for giving us permission to feature this presentation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.