US FTC to Approve GoogleClick: Europe Still Fretting

As expected, the FTC will approve the Google-DoubleClick merger, perhaps this week or next, Bloomberg reports. That leaves the European Commission, which recently elevated its own inquiry to the ominous “Phase 2”. The EC decision isn’t expected until March or April.
