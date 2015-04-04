In 1974, the US Forest Service created an incredibly detailed bartending guide

Kevin Loria

Back in 1974, the US Forest Service took it upon themselves to create an incredibly detailed chart documenting the proper way to mix a variety of cocktails.

And why not?

This is delightful:

Cocktail chart US Forest ServiceThe National Archives Catalogue

It’s full of wonderful details, and as a former bartender, I have to say that I’m a fan of most of the “self appointed barmasters” recipes — though I prefer an older version of the Old Fashioned without the maraschino cherry and orange slice.

Look at these details:

National Archives cocktailsThe National Archives Catalogue

Everything carefully laid out. if you can’t read it, here’s a zoom in of the legend they have used to indicate all the different directions and ingredients:

National Archives cocktailsThe National Archives Catalogue

And approved by quite the cast of characters:

The National Archives cocktailsThe National Archives Catalogue

Cheers.

[H/T Kottke and Food and Wine]

