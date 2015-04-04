In 1974, the US Forest Service created an incredibly detailed bartending guide

Back in 1974, the US Forest Service took it upon themselves to create an incredibly detailed chart documenting the proper way to mix a variety of cocktails.
And why not?
This is delightful:
It’s full of wonderful details, and as a former bartender, I have to say that I’m a fan of most of the “self appointed barmasters” recipes — though I prefer an older version of the Old Fashioned without the maraschino cherry and orange slice.
Look at these details:
Everything carefully laid out. if you can’t read it, here’s a zoom in of the legend they have used to indicate all the different directions and ingredients:
And approved by quite the cast of characters:
Cheers.
[H/T Kottke and Food and Wine]
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.