US forces reportedly fatally shoot at least 2 armed men at perimeter of Kabul airport

People try to get into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021 Stringer/REUTERS

US forces fatally shot at least 2 armed Afghans at Kabul’s international airport, according to the New York Times.

The shots were fired as Afghans flooded the tarmac in an attempt to flee the country after the Taliban’s victory.

The death toll in the chaos at the Kabul airport is now up to 7, the AP reported.

US forces shot and killed at least 2 armed men who approached Americans at the security perimeter of Kabul’s international airport, according to the New York Times, which cited an unnamed US military official.

The deadly encounter came as Afghans flooded the tarmac at Kabul’s international airport after the Taliban’s victory.

US forces attempted to clear the runway in the military section of the airport with helicopters.

US officials told AP that the death toll at the airport is now up to 7 amid evacuation chaos, including some who fell from a departing military plane.

The Taliban effectively took over Kabul Sunday when the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the capital for Tajikistan, paving the way for the Taliban to retake Afghanistan after 20 years.

This comes amid President Biden’s actions to remove US military forces from the country by September 11, 2021, per the Washington Post.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.