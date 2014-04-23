US Flight Attendant Delivers Hilarious Safety Briefing That's Pure Sarah Silverman

Airlines are constantly trying to figure out how to get passengers to pay attention during the safety briefings, with Air New Zealand leading the way with safety videos featuring Hobbits, nudity and even swimsuit models.

But sometimes the cabin attendants simply go off piste, as this US flight attendant demonstrates, delivering a 3 minute comedy monologue – with some important messages too – that has the passengers in stitches and applauding at the end.

“If I can pretend to have your attention for just a few moments, my ex-husband, my new boyfriend and their divorce attorney are going to show you the safety features….” she begins. And the laughs keep on coming.

The Internet seems to like it too, with more than 11 million viewing it in less than two weeks.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.