US Flash PMI Right In Line At 51.5, But Export Orders Deteriorate Faster

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE: The September Markit Flash PMI reading came in right in line with economists’ expectations at 51.5.Click here for live updates >



The number, down slightly from last month’s reading of 51.9, indicates a slight slowdown in the pace of expansion of American manufacturing.

Key points from the report:

Average PMI reading for third quarter as a whole lowest since Q3 2009

Slowest rise in output for three years in September

Modest increase in employment

Input price inflation at four-month high, but still much weaker than at start of 2012

The new orders figure suggests a sharp slowdown in global trade. From the report:

The volume of new orders received by manufacturers increased on a month-on-month basis in September. Incoming new work has increased in each month since September 2009, with the latest rise the strongest in three months. However, the increase in total new work intakes masked the steepest reduction in new export orders since October 2011.

Here is a breakdown of the subcomponents of the index: