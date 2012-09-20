US Flash PMI Right In Line At 51.5, But Export Orders Deteriorate Faster

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATE: The September Markit Flash PMI reading came in right in line with economists’ expectations at 51.5.Click here for live updates >
The number, down slightly from last month’s reading of 51.9, indicates a slight slowdown in the pace of expansion of American manufacturing.
Key points from the report:
- Average PMI reading for third quarter as a whole lowest since Q3 2009
- Slowest rise in output for three years in September
- Modest increase in employment
- Input price inflation at four-month high, but still much weaker than at start of 2012
The new orders figure suggests a sharp slowdown in global trade. From the report:
The volume of new orders received by manufacturers increased on a month-on-month basis in September. Incoming new work has increased in each month since September 2009, with the latest rise the strongest in three months. However, the increase in total new work intakes masked the steepest reduction in new export orders since October 2011.
Here is a breakdown of the subcomponents of the index:
ORIGINAL: Only minutes away from the flash U.S. PMI report for September.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a reading of 51.5, representing a slight slowdown in manufacturing activity from last month’s 51.9 reading.
A reading above 50 on the index indicates expansion.
The announcement is scheduled for 8:58 a.m. ET. We will have the numbers here LIVE at Money Game.
