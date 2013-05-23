HERE COMES US FLASH PMI...

Heads up! The next big economic data point out today is U.S. flash PMI, due out at 8:58 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index of manufacturing conditions moderated to 51.2 from 52.1 last month.

Any number above 50 indicates expansion, so a 51.2 reading would suggest an American manufacturing sector that is still growing, yet at a slower pace than in April.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:58 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

