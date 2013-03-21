HERE COMES US FLASH PMI ...

Matthew Boesler
Tesla Motors manufacturing

The next big economic data point of the day in the United States is Markit’s preliminary PMI survey for the month of March, due out at 8:58 AM ET.

Economists expect the flash reading on the index of nationwide manufacturing conditions to come in at 54.8, up from 54.3 in February.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:58 AM ET.

