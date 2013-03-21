HERE COMES US FLASH PMI ...

The next big economic data point of the day in the United States is Markit’s preliminary PMI survey for the month of March, due out at 8:58 AM ET.



Economists expect the flash reading on the index of nationwide manufacturing conditions to come in at 54.8, up from 54.3 in February.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:58 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.