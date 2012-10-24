PMI Comes In Just Below Expectations At 51.3

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Flash PMI is out. The reading came in at 51.3 versus consensus estimates of 51.5. That’s still a bit higher than last month’s reading of 51.1.However, input prices really led the gains – that sub-index rose to 57.6 from 52.8 last month.



That marks the strongest rate of input price inflation in six months.

Quantity of purchases got a nice boost too, rising to 51.7 from 50.7 last month.

Here are the sub-indices:

Photo: Markit

And here’s the trend:

Photo: Markit

The full release from Markit is here >

