U.S. Financial CDS Rallying As Bank Stocks Surge

U.S. financial CDS are tightening and some bank stocks are surging as well on the back of this market rally.



First, CDS (5-year in bps), from CMA Datavision:

JPMorgan, down to 88 bps from 95.4 bps at yesterday’s close

Wells Fargo, down to 92.7 bps from 99.5 bps at yesterday’s close

Morgan Stanley, down to 209.5 bps from 224.5 bps at yesterday’s close

Now, financial stocks are also surging:

Wells Fargo up 2.33%

JPMorgan up 2.50%

Goldman Sachs up 2.05%

And Morgan Stanley, leading the pack.

