US Fighter Pilot's Midair Taunt To Iranian Pilots Was Straight Out Of Top Gun

Earlier this year, Pentagon Press Secretary George Little said that an IRIAF (Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force) F-4 Phantom combat plane attempted to intercept a US MQ-1 drone flying in international airspace off Iran.

As we reported back then, one of the two Phantoms came to about 16 miles from the UAV but broke off pursuit after they were broadcast a warning message by two American planes escorting the Predator.

The episode happened in March 2013, a few months after a two Sukhoi Su-25 attack planes operated by the Pasdaran (informal name of the IRGC – the Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution) attempted to shoot down an American MQ-1 flying a routine surveillance flight in international airspace some 16 miles off Iran.

Following that, the Pentagon decided to escort drones involved in Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) missions with fighter jets, either F-18 Hornets with the CVW 9 embarked on the USS John C. Stennis or F-22 Raptors like those deployed to Al Dhafra in the UAE.

New details about the episode were recently disclosed by Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Welsh. On September 17, he confirmed that the fighter jets providing High Value Air Asset Escort (HVAAE) were F-22 stealth fighters.

He also said:

He [the Raptor pilot] flew under their aircraft [the F-4s] to check out their weapons load without them Yknowing that he was there, and then pulled up on their left wing and then called them and said ‘you really ought to go home’.

If the episode went exactly as Welsh described it, it was something more similar to Maverick’s close encounter with Russian Mig-28s in Top Gun than a standard interception.

It would be interesting to know how the Raptor managed to remain stealth. Did they use their radar? Were they vectored by an AWACS?

And why it was not the E-2 most probably providing Airborne Early Warning in the area to broadcast the message to persuade the F-4 to pursue the drone, before the Iranian Phantoms and the U.S. Raptors got too close in a potentially dangerous and tense situation?

Anyway the U.S. pilot achieved to scare the Iranian pilots off and save the drone. A happy ending worthy of an action movie.

And just for posterity:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This post originally appeared at The Aviationist. Copyright 2013.



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.