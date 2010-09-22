Eye-Popping Chart Shows How Federal Spending Has Surged Like Never Before

You know that Federal Spending is enormous, but here’s a truly eye-popping visualisation courtesy of Political Calculations.



Historically, federal spending has marched higher along with median household wages.

But that relationship has broken down, and so we’re now seeing this chart go weirdly backwards, as federal spending spikes higher, without a corresponding rise in income.

Photo: Political Calculations

