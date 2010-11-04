U.S. Factory Orders Rise 2.1%, Beat Expectations

U.S. factory orders increased by 2.1% in the month of September, beating expectations.
Factory orders were expected to rise 1.6%.
From The U.S. Census Bureau (emphasis ours):
New orders for manufactured goods in September, up three consecutive months, increased $8.8 billion or 2.1 per cent to $420.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a slight August increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4 per cent.
