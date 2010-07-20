Did The U.S. Just Oust Russia And China Out Of Central Asia?

This weekend, the U.S. and Europe came to an agreement with Kyrgyzstan to provide support to the country as it deals with ethnic unrest and violence, according to Asia Times.



The OSCE, or organisation for Security Cooperation in Europe, will be sending a force to the region, not Russia.

Now it appears other Central Asian allies of Russia and China are sliding into the U.S. and European camp in the area.

Simultaneously, this may have undermined China’s influence in the region via organisations like the Shanghai Cooperation organisation.

Read the full story at Asia Times >

