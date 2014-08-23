Investors Just Poured A Ton Of Money Into US Stocks.

A ton of money just piled into U.S. stocks.

After 16 straight weekly outflows, U.S. equity mutual funds saw inflows of $US5.2 billion, according to Morgan Stanley.

Year-to-date, however, U.S. equity mutual funds have seen net outflows of $US22 billion.

The recent inflow to U.S. stocks comes as the S&P 500 made a new all-time high this week, finishing Thursday’s trading session at 1,992.37.

Money is also coming back into high-yield bonds, with the week ended August 20 marking the highest weekly inflows this year, according to Bloomberg’s

Sridhar Natarajan and Christine Idzelis.

Investors poured $US2.2 billion into high-yield bond funds during the week, though this followed a four-week period that saw $US12.6 billion was yanked from high yield bonds.

Here’s what the huge influx of money into U.S. equity funds looks like, via Morgan Stanley:

