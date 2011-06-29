Markets Surge, As Two Huge Hopes For The Bulls Are Coming True

World markets are in rally mode this morning, with S&P futures breaking 1300. The euro is going nuts.



If you want an explanation for this micro-burst of optimism, we’d suggest looking at two things.

First, Greece. It’s clear that the austerity vote is passing, and that the anti-chaotic status quo will persist. Nothing is solved, obviously, but two weekends ago we were talking about a “Lehman Weekend.” At some point in the future the whole ship might go down, but it doesn’t look like it will be this week.

Meanwhile, the Japan “V” is on. We got good data on Tuesday, and then today Japan reported blistering growth in industrial production.

So if you figure that a Europe implosion and the Japanese earthquake were two big things holding things back, then at least these clouds are lifting.

Of course, then there’s another big problem: A weakening US recovery, and looming austerity on the way. This cloud doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

Here’s a look at the S&P 500 futures over the last several days.

