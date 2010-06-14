What The U.S. "Win" Over England Means For Their World Cup Chances

The U.S. “win” over England in yesterday’s match means the country’s chances of progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup have increased. 1 point is no where near enough to secure progression, but a win against Slovenia or Algeria and the U.S. will likely go through.



Slovenia’s 1-nil win this morning puts them in a strong position to push through to the final 16 as well. It is vital for the U.S. not to lose to the Slovenians on Friday, June 18.

Algeria have little chance of progressing, and will face a tough match against England on Friday.

For England, the tie against the U.S. would not be such a disappointment if they had played better. England lacked quality in midfield and in attack, as the country continued to fail to make Gerrard and Lampard work together in midfield. Supply to Wayne Rooney in attack was lacking, and chances were few.

England’s hopes will be buoyed if Garreth Barry is able to return to the side and partner Lampard in midfield, allowing Gerrard to move into a more attacking position for their game Friday against Algeria.

