US Energy Prices Are Entering A Golden Age [Presentation]

Photo: Alexander Poegl/JBC Energy

Memo to U.S. energy consumers: you’ve got it good.That was the conclusion we drew from the presentation given by Vienna-based JBC Energy’s Alexander Poegl at this year’s Association for the Study of Peak Oil mega-conference.



Slowing demand, cheap natural gas and ramped up production are conspiring to give American customers a five- to 10-year moment of low, low prices.

Read on to see why Poegl believes that for the foreseeable future, petroleum product users will be able to rest easy at night.

