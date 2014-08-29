US Energy Giant Peabody Ends Nathan Tinkler's Business Comeback

Photo: Getty/Cameron Spencer

Nathan Tinkler’s business comeback has suffered a blow with US energy giant Peabody ending the process to sell his company the shuttered Wilkie Creek Mine in Queensland.

The AFR reports that Tinkler’s company, Bentley Resources, has continued to miss the payment deadlines to secure the sale after paying an initial $5 million deposit.

Tinkler, who has relocated to Singapore, has suffered a number of setbacks recently, including losing the Newcastle Knights football team, putting his Newcastle Jets Soccer team up for sale, and the ongoing exposure of himself and his construction company Buildev at the NSW ICAC. Last week, his beloved Patinack farm racing interests were seized by Gerry Harvey.

