US Evacuates Embassy As Violence In Syria Escalates

As violence escalates in Syria, White House officials are putting pressure on the country’s leaders to stop attacking protestors. The threats for sanctions grows steadily louder.



The rhetoric from Washington D.C., however, continues to be that the situation is vastly different from the one in Libya.

That may be true, but the timeline of events looks more and more like the one the Obama administration followed when dealing with North African country.

On Tuesday, the American government instituted a partial evacuation of the embassy in Damascus. The US ambassador will remain in country for the time being.

In February, American officials closed the embassy in Libya, just three days before imposing sanctions on Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

Al Jazeera’s live blog has the latest, including this video of residents in Deraa chanting “the army is with us” before soldiers attempt to disburse the crowd with gunfire.



