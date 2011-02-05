US Embassy Staffers in Luxembourg Would Rather Work in......Afghanistan.

Seattle heiress and philanthropist Cynthia Stroum raised a ton of dough for President Obama’s 2008 presidential election and she was rewarded with an ambassadorial posting to Luxembourg. Nothing wrong with that!



Unfortunately, Ms. Stroum is apparently a nightmare to work for.

How bad is she? Politico’s Ben Smith delivers this gem from the State Department IG’s report:

Conditions at the embassy were so bad that a handful of staffers requested transfers to Iraq and Afghanistan, the report said, and other staff still working there were considering ways to move elsewhere. In some cases, the inspector general “knows for certain that these early departures are because of the ambassador’s management style.

The State Department IG’s report leaves Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with a distinctly unpleasant task: the defenestration of a major fund-raiser for her boss’s 2008 (and the upcoming 2012) presidential campaign.

