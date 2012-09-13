Footage Shows US Embassy In Yemen Being Overrun

Incredible footage acquired by the AP shows protesters in Sanaa, Yemen storming the US Embassy, just one of a number of attacks on US embassies today.



The group apparently burnt flags, set tires ablaze, and removed the embassy’s sign.

Yemeni security forces rushed to the scene and managed to get the protesters out of the embassy after 45 minutes. The AP notes it was not immediately clear if anyone was in the embassy at the time of the attack, though 16 protesters and 13 police officers were apparently wounded.



WATCH:



