Angry Crowd Burns American Flag At The US Embassy In Tunisia

An angry crowd has gathered outside the US Embassy in Tunisia and burnt American flags, the AP reports.



It appears the group are angered by the same film that produced yesterday’s violence in Egypt and Libya that left at one US ambassador dead.

AP photos from the scene show a number of protesters praying for the closure of the embassy:

Photo: AP

More recent updates suggest that police intervened after violence:

#Tunisia U.S. Embassy protesters throwing rocks at police, police firing back with teargas, running thru streets in Embassy neighbourhood. — Erik (@kefteji) September 12, 2012

It doesn’t appear that the crowd is anything like the size or ferocity of the Egyptian or Libyan protests, but still a worrying development. Al Arabiya has tweeted that the group has been dispersed by police.

The US Embassy in Algeria has also warned that they expect protests today, the AP reports.

