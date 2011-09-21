Former Afghan President Killed By A Bomb At His Home

Photo from previous attcak

Former Afghan President Burhanuddin Rabbani was the target of today’s Kabul attack.Reports from Reuters and BBC claim Rabbani was meeting two Taliban officials at the time of the attack, but it’s unclear if they were involved (via NPR).



Prior reports:

The U.S. embassy in Kabul has sounded its “duck and cover” alarm, warning of a possible attack. Authorities confirm it is not a drill.

Details coming in.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports an explosion has been heard in the capital, and an investigation is underway.

My Fox Boston reports: “An explosion was heard near the embassy, with police in Kabul saying it was at the house of Burhanuddin Rabbani, the chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council and a former president. Rabbani’s house is located behind the embassy.”

This alert follows an attack last week by several suicide bombers and an extended battle between allied and insurgent forces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.