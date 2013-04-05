US Embassy In Cairo Pulls Twitter Feed Over Jon Stewart Joke

After retweeting a joke about Egypt, the US Embassy in the country has been asked to pull down its Twitter feed until further notice, mainly because it was a stupid thing to do.

Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

According to AP, the Embassy in Cairo will cease tweeting until further notice after publishing a tweet containing a link to Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening monologue.

The monologue reportedly mocked the Egyptian arrest of a satirist. Not a good look for diplomats to be retweeting that sort of thing when tensions over human rights between Egypt and the US are high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.