US Embassy In Cairo Pulls Twitter Feed Over Jon Stewart Joke

After retweeting a joke about Egypt, the US Embassy in the country has been asked to pull down its Twitter feed until further notice, mainly because it was a stupid thing to do.
Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty
According to AP, the Embassy in Cairo will cease tweeting until further notice after publishing a tweet containing a link to Daily Show host Jon Stewart’s opening monologue.
The monologue reportedly mocked the Egyptian arrest of a satirist. Not a good look for diplomats to be retweeting that sort of thing when tensions over human rights between Egypt and the US are high.
