Egyptians Scale Wall Of US Embassy In Cairo And Burn American Flags

Photo: AP

Eye witnesses say Egyptian protesters have scaled the wall of the US embassy in Cairo and burned the American flag, Reuters reports.Around 2,000 protesters had gathered to protest against a film apparently made in America that desecrated the name of the Muslim Prophet Mohammad. Witnesses say a US flag was pulled down, torn into pieces, and then set alight. CNN reports that warning shots were fired to disperse the crowd.



Reuters notes that its not immediately clear what film the protest was focused on, but noted that Christian Pastor Terry Jones is due to stage something called “International Judge Mohammad Day” in Florida today, according to the website www.standupamerianow.org — Max Fisher has more details on that film over at the Atlantic.

UPDATE: A US consulate in Libya has also been attacked, reportedly due to the same film.

