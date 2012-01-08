If America Spends More Than Most Countries Per Student, Then Why Are Its Schools So Bad?

Note: The original figures were miscalculated and now accurately reflect the spending per pupil from selected countries.



Comparatively speaking, the United States does not starve its education system of revenue. The U.S. is one of the leaders in spending on Education, and yet it’s schools are rated “average” by international bodies.

The three-yearly OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) report, which compares the knowledge and skills of 15-year-olds in 70 countries around the world, ranked the United States 14th out of 34 OECD countries for reading skills, 17th for science and a below-average 25th for mathematics.

Worse, out of 34 OECD countries, only 8 have a lower high school graduation rate. The United States’ education outcomes most resemble Poland’s, a nation that spends less than half on education than the U.S.



