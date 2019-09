Home sales in Southern California jumped 22% sequentially in April from March (15,615 vs. 12,808), but still dropped 19% y/y. Foreclosure sales boosted the numbers. The jump in velocity suggests the market may be starting to clear in some areas, but there was no evidence of a sales bounce in the mid-priced or higher-end markets.



