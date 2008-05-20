US Economy: Senate Leaders Agree On Modified Housing Bill

Senators Dodd (D-CT) and Shelby (R-AL), senior members of the Senate Banking Committee, agreed to a housing bill (NYT) that Bush might approve. An affordable housing fund would be financed by Fannie (FNM) and Freddie (FRE) and provide $500 million in aid to those facing foreclosure. Compared to the House bill that was essentially a government bailout, this one might just strike the right balance. $500 million is peanuts, however, so the bill won’t likely have a big impact on the economy or housing sector.



