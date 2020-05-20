Economic activity is starting to recover. Officially 'reopening' actually doesn't make much difference.

A version of this post first appeared in “Insider Today,” a daily email written by Henry Blodget and David Plotz. To receive it in your inbox, please sign up here.

US economic activity is gradually starting to recover, says Goldman Sachs economist Blake Taylor.

It’s recovering faster in states that began to “reopen” earlier than others, but only modestly. And it was recovering faster than average in most of these states anyway.

Taylor’s chart below shows mobility data – the amount of time that people spend at offices, restaurants, stores, and transit stations. The black line shows the average for the US overall. The coloured lines show activity in four states – Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and Tennessee – that reopened earlier than others. The diamonds show the dates the states began to reopen.

Goldman Sachs

As you can see, activity bottomed in the first half of April and has been increasing everywhere since, even before the reopenings. And the reopenings have not yet significantly affected this trajectory.

A version of this post first appeared in “Insider Today,” a daily email written by Henry Blodget and David Plotz. To receive it in your inbox, please sign up here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.