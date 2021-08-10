4 ways the US economy is ‘mutating,’ according to JPMorgan

A person wears rubber gloves while scanning a QR code menu at a restaurant in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Delta variant is powering a fourth wave of infections, but the US economy is better prepared than before.

The ways the economy is “mutating” leave it less vulnerable and more productive, JPMorgan says.

Four key shifts protect the US from another pandemic-related recession, according to the bank.

Mutations of the coronavirus have sparked mutations in economic life.

The economy is so adaptable that experts widely expect the economic fallout from the Delta variant to be a fraction of the historic recession in early 2020.

The new strain of COVID-19 is powering a fourth wave of cases across the US, but in terms of economic impact, there’s only been “one economic wave,” David Kelly, JPMorgan Funds’ chief global strategist said in a Monday note. That is when the country plunged into lockdown in spring 2020, but the adaptations in the economy since then have been remarkable.

Americans had to figure out how to do their jobs and consume with minimal physical contact, often while stuck at home, and Kelly isolated some of the improvisational solutions that have by now become commonplace. They’re protecting the economy from another virus-fueled recession, he said.

Here are four ways the economy is “mutating” to better handle waves of infections, according to Kelly.

1. The next-gen restaurant menu

Americans have long demonized automation as a destroyer of jobs, yet anyone who’s eaten at a sit-down restaurant since they reopened has likely come across the latest form of productivity-boosting automation.

QR codes were around for years before the health crisis, but they gained new relevance as restaurants replaced physical menus with the small icons. The codes saved waiters’ time and had the public-health benefit of letting patrons read menus on their own phones.

The QR menu remained as restaurants rehired and vaccines were distributed. Keeping such solutions in place likely helped productivity boom through the first quarter, and could eventually drive huge gains for workers. Stronger productivity gives workers greater leverage for winning pay hikes, as they’re able to do more work in just as much time as before. This can spark a virtuous cycle where increased pay leads to greater spending and, overall, stronger economic growth, economist Noah Smith said in a June blog post.

2. The continued rise of e-commerce

Like QR codes, e-commerce was around well before the pandemic and was already eating away at in-person retail. The pandemic and related lockdowns supercharged the trend. Americans stuck at home were forced to shift their shopping to the internet as brick-and-mortar stores closed their doors.

The freezing of the in-person economy did relatively little to halt spending. Retail sales were among the few indicators to stage a V-shaped recovery early in the recession, and e-commerce benefitted from three waves of stimulus checks and other support programs. If, for whatever reason, the economy is forced into lockdown again, it’s unlikely spending will suffer for long.

3. The video-conferencing boom

The almost immediate pivot to online meetings also kept the economy afloat as lockdowns kicked off. Zoom quickly emerged as the sector winner, and the sudden ubiquity helped its shares more than triple since the health crisis began.

The future of remote work remains uncertain. While Wall Street firms have already called employees back to in-person work, the tech giants of the San Francisco Bay Area have delayed their own return-to-office plans as case counts rebound. As hybrid setups gain favor, video conferencing will bring unprecedented flexibility to once-rigid work structures.

4. The shift from cash

Cash, it seems, is no longer king.

Concerns around the virus’s contagion accelerated the decades-long shift from physical cash to credit cards. Smartphone payment apps like Apple Pay and Google Wallet also grew more popular as consumers ditched cash for more sanitary options.

Such changes allow businesses to process transactions faster and service more customers. That was likely a major boon through reopening, as Americans armed with stimulus payments and pent-up demand unleashed record spending into the economy. Like the three aforementioned mutations, the move away from physical cash likely leaves the US better prepared to handle the Delta wave – and more productive in the years ahead.