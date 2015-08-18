UNDER THE HOOD: An extraordinary look at what's going on in the US economy right now

Two things are true about the US economy: It is adding jobs and growing.

Economic growth over the last few years has been just so-so, though GDP is still growing about 2% annually.

Meanwhile, the labour market is on fire, with the economy adding more jobs in 2014 than any year since 1999.

But under the hood of the economy, we can see that consumer spending isn’t as poor as some monthly retail data may indicate, government spending is a net negative to economic growth, and healthcare costs are just through the roof.

On Friday, the folks over at floatingpath.com, an economics and finance blog, posted this comprehensive overview of the US economy and have allowed us to run the slides below.

Every day of every week of every month we get a ton of data thrown at us, but take a look through these slides and you’ll get a broad and complete picture of what’s going on in the economy right now.

Thanks to Nick at floatingpath.com for letting us run these slides. You can follow Nick on Twitter here »

Overall employment is surging. Floatingpath.com There are job openings everywhere. Floatingpath.com But jobs growth data is just ok. Floatingpath.com And a number of industries still have overall employment below pre-crisis peaks. Floatingpath.com Job growth is all about services. Floatingpath.com Part-time employment slowly becoming a preference, not a mandate. Floatingpath.com Youth unemployment is still above average. Floatingpath.com Unemployment insurance claims are near a record low. Floatingpath.com Jobless claims have traditionally led the economy. Floatingpath.com The big unemployment picture. Floatingpath.com Unemployment is only higher than last year in one state. Floatingpath.com Labour participation is broadly lower. Floatingpath.com Average workweek and wage growth have been flat. Floatingpath.com Disposable income is growing at a steady rate. Floatingpath.com Household net worth is increasing. Floatingpath.com Financial assets as a share of total assets are near a record high for US households. Floatingpath.com Student loan debt is growing. Floatingpath.com The government has been behind most of the post-crisis credit expansion. Floatingpath.com Consumers are feeling good again. Floatingpath.com People are driving again. Big time. Floatingpath.com Construction activity is slowly coming back. Floatingpath.com But housing activity is still way below pre-recession levels. Floatingpath.com Home sales are sort of meh. Floatingpath.com Home price growth is levelling out. Floatingpath.com And still below pre-crisis levels. Floatingpath.com We're a nation of renters now. Floatingpath.com Industrial production is slowing down. Floatingpath.com While manufacturing and trade sales have turned negative over last year. Floatingpath.com 'Hard' business data looks worse than 'soft' business data. Floatingpath.com Restaurants are crushing grocery stores. Floatingpath.com How Americans spend their money. Floatingpath.com Disinflation, charted. Floatingpath.com Healthcare costs are through the roof. Floatingpath.com 'Lower for longer.' Floatingpath.com There's plenty of money in the system, it's just not going anywhere. Floatingpath.com The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned. Floatingpath.com Consumption is moving along. Floatingpath.com Private investment is slowing making a comeback. Floatingpath.com The government has been a drag. Floatingpath.com The trade balance had been improving... until recently. Floatingpath.com What you need to know. Floatingpath.com Floatingpath.com

