UNDER THE HOOD: An extraordinary look at what's going on in the US economy right now

Two things are true about the US economy: It is adding jobs and growing.

Economic growth over the last few years has been just so-so, though GDP is still growing about 2% annually.

Meanwhile, the labour market is on fire, with the economy adding more jobs in 2014 than any year since 1999.

But under the hood of the economy, we can see that consumer spending isn’t as poor as some monthly retail data may indicate, government spending is a net negative to economic growth, and healthcare costs are just through the roof.

Every day of every week of every month we get a ton of data thrown at us, but take a look through these slides and you’ll get a broad and complete picture of what’s going on in the economy right now.

Overall employment is surging.

There are job openings everywhere.

But jobs growth data is just ok.

And a number of industries still have overall employment below pre-crisis peaks.

Job growth is all about services.

Part-time employment slowly becoming a preference, not a mandate.

Youth unemployment is still above average.

Unemployment insurance claims are near a record low.

Jobless claims have traditionally led the economy.

The big unemployment picture.

Unemployment is only higher than last year in one state.

Labour participation is broadly lower.

Average workweek and wage growth have been flat.

Disposable income is growing at a steady rate.

Household net worth is increasing.

Financial assets as a share of total assets are near a record high for US households.

Student loan debt is growing.

The government has been behind most of the post-crisis credit expansion.

Consumers are feeling good again.

People are driving again. Big time.

Construction activity is slowly coming back.

But housing activity is still way below pre-recession levels.

Home sales are sort of meh.

Home price growth is levelling out.

And still below pre-crisis levels.

We're a nation of renters now.

Industrial production is slowing down.

While manufacturing and trade sales have turned negative over last year.

'Hard' business data looks worse than 'soft' business data.

Restaurants are crushing grocery stores.

How Americans spend their money.

Disinflation, charted.

Healthcare costs are through the roof.

'Lower for longer.'

There's plenty of money in the system, it's just not going anywhere.

The Fed's balance sheet has ballooned.

Consumption is moving along.

Private investment is slowing making a comeback.

The government has been a drag.

The trade balance had been improving... until recently.

What you need to know.

