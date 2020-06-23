Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman forecasts 'big V' economic recovery this summer

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The economy will stage a “big V” rebound from its second-quarter lows over the next few months, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said Monday.

Economic reopenings will drive the first bounce-back but fail to completely bring the US back to 2019 levels of activity, he said during the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference.

A viable coronavirus vaccine will drive the second stage of recovery, and people are “much more optimistic” such a drug will come to market faster than past treatments, the CEO added.

The economy’s turnaround from coronavirus-addled lows will arrive in the form of a steep V-shaped rebound, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman said Monday.

The chief executive laid out a two-stage recovery, with economic reopening sparking a rapid rebound from the bottom set in the second quarter. Where the Federal Reserve’s liquidity-boosting measures drove a sharp run-up for risk assets, easing of nationwide lockdowns will prompt a similar pattern for economic activity, Schwarzman said.

“You’ll see a big V in terms of the economy going up for the next few months because it’s been closed,” he said during the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. “As people are allowed to go back, the economy will really respond a lot.”

He continued: “But there’s only so much the economy, that’s highly complex, can respond. Just because not all things go up equally and it will take quite a while before we sync up and get back to 2019 levels.



A viable coronavirus vaccine is needed to unlock a broader bounce-back for the US economy, the CEO said. Biotech and pharmaceutical giants including Gilead, Moderna, and Pfizer are racing to introduce the first marketable treatment. Roughly 130 different drugs in total are in the trial process and it’s likely that at least one will arrive sooner-than-expected, Schwarzman said.

“The fact that you’ll go 0-130 really seems remote,” Schwarzman said. “I think people are much more optimistic that that’s going to occur on a timeframe that’s way different than the development of vaccines was in the past.”



